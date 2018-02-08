Man's luggage stolen before checking into hotel

A man preparing to stay in a Memphis hotel had his luggage stolen before checking in to the hotel.

Memphis Police Department is now asking the public for any information on who may be the thief.

The victim said he unloaded his luggage at the Hampton Inn on South Shady Grove Road on Feb. 1 around 9 p.m.

He left his luggage outside the hotel and went to park his car. When he returned, his luggage was gone.

Surveillance video caught a man getting out of a dark blue Toyota and stealing the victim's luggage.

Anyone with information on who may be the thief should contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

