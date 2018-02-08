Proposed bill would fine MS drivers for driving slowly in left lane

A bill that prohibits slower drivers in the left lane on Mississippi highways is moving forward.

The bill says a vehicle can not be driven continuously in the outermost left lane of a multi-lane roadway whenever it impedes the flow of other traffic.

The biggest question is whether the $5 to $50 fine is adequate.

The House passed the bill Wednesday, and it will now go to the Senate.

