SCS, MPD warn parents after multiple reports of students being targeted

A man exposed himself near Ford Elementary School on Thursday morning.

This comes just one day after Shelby County Schools sent a warning to parents about a man trying to lure children away from schools in the district.

A man was detained in the Ford Elementary School incident. That man does not match the description of the man trying to lure students away from class.

SCS officials sent out an alert that warned students about the incidents, saying they don't want parents to be alarmed, but they need to extra cautious.

Parents picking up their kids at Hamilton High school had plenty to say after learning a man tried to lure female students into his car Tuesday.

"It's a sickening thing for a man to go out and try to lure little girls, I mean it don't make sense,” parent Kuumba McCraken said.

McCraken has a teenage daughter at Hamilton, and he doesn't like thinking it could have been his daughter.

A few months ago, a man with a similar description who also drove a white Kia Optima was reported to police for exposing himself to women in Midtown Memphis.

The man detained in the Ford Elementary School incident did not match the description of the man driving the Kia Optima.

MPD said officers do not know if the incidents are connected.

Parents said they're giving their children another lesson about stranger danger.

"I've got to be more careful about watching her,” McCraken said.

SCS would not release the names of other schools where incidents were reported.

