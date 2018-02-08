MPD officer indicted for attempted rape - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD officer indicted for attempted rape

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Bradley Henthorne (Source: MPD) Bradley Henthorne (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis Police Department officer has been indicted for attempted rape.

Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Bradley Paul Henthorne, 36, tried to rape a female acquaintance in January.

He was also indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual battery.

Henthorne's bond was set at $25,000.

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more about Henthorne and his history as a police officer.

