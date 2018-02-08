'This is a big mess:' Defense attorney calls into question MPD after body left in van

Memphis Police Department identified the body of the man who was discovered inside a van at the MPD Impound Lot.More >>
The United States Department of Justice announced the indictment of 25 defendants in West Tennessee after a massive drug investigation.More >>
A Memphis Police Department officer has been indicted for attempted rape.More >>
A man preparing to stay in a Memphis hotel had his luggage stolen before checking in to the hotel. Memphis Police Department is now asking the public for any information on who may be the thief. The victim said he unloaded his luggage at the Hampton Inn on South Shady Grove Road on Feb. 1 around 9 p.m. He left his luggage outside the hotel and went to park his car. When he returned, his luggage was gone. Surveillance video caught a man getting out of a dark blue Toyota and stealin...More >>
The director of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the last 14 years will be stepping down later this year.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
The FDA has a new warning for a popular herbal supplement used to treat pain.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
House Bill 1083 would allow enhanced carry permit holders to sue universities and other public locations that prohibit them from carrying - this would include universities and courthouses.More >>
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.More >>
Omarosa Manigault Newman says on "Celebrity Big Brother" that things are not going to be OK under President Trump.More >>
Toronto police say they've recovered the remains of at least 6 people from a property connected to alleged serial killer.More >>
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.More >>
