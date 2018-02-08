MPD identifies body of man left in van for 7 weeks - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD identifies body of man left in van for 7 weeks

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Picture from auction site showing body inside an impounded van. (Source: Venture Auctions) Picture from auction site showing body inside an impounded van. (Source: Venture Auctions)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department identified the body of the man who was discovered inside a van at an MPD impound lot. 

Police said 33-year-old Bardomiano Perez Hernandez was killed during a shooting on Yale Drive on December 18, 2017. 

The suspects responsible have not been identified.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this investigation, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers.

