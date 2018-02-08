2 people shot in Parkway Village

Two people were shot in Parkway Village on Thursday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened near the intersection of American Way and South Perkins Road around 6:30 p.m.

MPD said two people were taken to Regional Medical Center, and one of the victims is in critical condition. The other victim's condition is unknown.

The suspect is described as a thinly-built man, possibly driving a red Cadillac.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.