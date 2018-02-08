City hires firm to make Beale Street safer

The Beale Street Task Force met Thursday afternoon with an Australian consulting firm hired to help make Beale Street safer.

Event Risk Management Solutions is being paid as much as $50,000 to come up with the best crowd control practices to be used on Beale Street.

The money used to hire the firm comes from funds raised during the Beale Street Bucks program.

The lead consultant over the project said working in Memphis is a unique opportunity and will come with its own challenges.

"What works in other cities or venues does not necessarily work in Memphis and on Beale Street... in this unique place like Beale Street,” said Peter Ashwin, principal of Event Risk Management Solutions.

Ashwin said his group will come back to Memphis several times before making recommendations.

He said the goal is to evaluate Beale Street during big events like Memphis in May and during an average summer weekend.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.