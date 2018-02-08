Memphis hit with 16 minor NCAA violations

NCAA has levied 16 violations against the University of Memphis, all but 3 against the Tigers Football team.

The violations, all minor according to the NCAA, include: impermissible in-person contact of a junior college football recruit, U of M President David Rudd identifying a prospective football recruit by name on twitter, and Tigers head basketball coach Tubby Smith allowing an AAU team access to the Tigers practice facility during a tournament in August.

None of the 16 violations come with a major punishment.

Rules education was required for committing the violations.

