Memphis hit with 16 minor NCAA violations

NCAA has levied 16 violations against the University of Memphis, all but 3 against the Tigers Football team.
The violations, all minor according to the NCAA, include: impermissible in-person contact of a junior college football recruit, U of M President David Rudd identifying a prospective football recruit by name on twitter, and Tigers head basketball coach Tubby Smith allowing an AAU team access to the Tigers practice facility during a tournament in August.
None of the 16 violations come with a major punishment.
Rules education was required for committing the violations.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.