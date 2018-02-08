Memphis Hustle waive Trahson Burrell

In another head-scratching move, the Grizzlies NBA G-League affiliate Memphis Hustle waived former University of Memphis Star Trahson Burrell.

The 6'7" forward started 22 games for the Hustle.

He filled up the stat sheet averaging 13.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, almost 4 assists and a steal and a half a game.

He was one of the team's leading scorers and rebounders.

The Hustle are home Friday night at 7 p.m. against the Agua Caliente Clippers at the Landers Center in Southaven.

