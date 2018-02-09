Rain on the way, working overnight to resolve government shutdown, Memphis city sale tax hike to pay for public safety?

Happy Friday morning!!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
Memphis mayor Jim Strickland says he wants details before indicating support for a proposal to raise the city sales tax to fund public safety. We explain the proposal this morning.
Kentucky's Republican Senator Rand Paul held up funding the government overnight. He said Republicans weren't being fiscally conservative by increasing the debt. It ultimately passed both the house and senate, ending the shutdown. We will have updates this morning on #WMC5.
Late last night we were able to speak to the girlfriend and mother to the child of man who was found dead in the van on the impound lot. We also learned a witness in the case may be missing. New details this morning for you on an arrest in this case.
An Australian consultant has been called in to help improve safety on Beale Street. The group "Event Risk Management Solutions" is getting up to $50,000s to set crowd control practices. That money comes from funds raised during the Beale Street Bucks program. Details this morning on WMC.
Weather:
Cool today...warmer with sunshine later today and there may be showers tonight. Details on the day and weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:
New scam tries to dupe you with fake check worth thousands?
MPD identifies body of man left in van for 7 weeks
Largest rock climbing gym breaks ground in East Memphis
SCS, MPD warn parents after multiple reports of students being targeted
Sexual assault lawsuit filed against former Memphis basketball coach Josh Pastner
Join us as we get going this morning. We are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Two men are in jail for the murder of a man that went unfound in the back of a van for seven weeks.More >>
Charity races are popping up all over the city, but the commonly used fundraising tactic by local charities may be set to take a hit.More >>
The Beale Street Task Force met Thursday afternoon with the Australian consulting firm hired to help make Beale Street safer.More >>
Memphis Police Department identified the body of the man who was discovered inside a van at the MPD Impound Lot.More >>
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.More >>
