Rain on the way, working overnight to resolve government shutdown, Memphis city sale tax hike to pay for public safety?

Memphis mayor Jim Strickland says he wants details before indicating support for a proposal to raise the city sales tax to fund public safety. We explain the proposal this morning.

Kentucky's Republican Senator Rand Paul held up funding the government overnight. He said Republicans weren't being fiscally conservative by increasing the debt. It ultimately passed both the house and senate, ending the shutdown. We will have updates this morning on #WMC5.

Late last night we were able to speak to the girlfriend and mother to the child of man who was found dead in the van on the impound lot. We also learned a witness in the case may be missing. New details this morning for you on an arrest in this case.

An Australian consultant has been called in to help improve safety on Beale Street. The group "Event Risk Management Solutions" is getting up to $50,000s to set crowd control practices. That money comes from funds raised during the Beale Street Bucks program. Details this morning on WMC.



Cool today...warmer with sunshine later today and there may be showers tonight. Details on the day and weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.

