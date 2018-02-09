2 men charged in murder of man left in van for weeks

Two men are in jail for the murder of a man that went undiscovered in the back of a van for seven weeks.

33-year-old Bardomiano Perez Hernandez was killed during a robbery on Yale Drive on Dec. 18, 2017.

Mardracus West, 19, and Earl Brown, 20, are now charged with first-degree murder in Hernandez's death.

Week's after Hernandez was killed, controversy came to light. Hernandez's body went undetected in the back of a van in an impound lot for seven weeks after the robbery and shooting.

At some point near the time the van was being prepped for auction, Hernandez's body was found.

Up until that point, no one with Memphis Police Department, the towing company, or the impound lot discovered the body, which appeared to be in plain sight in the back of the van.

West and Brown also face charges of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of attempted especially aggravated robbery.

West is also charged with employing a gun during a dangerous felony.

A third suspect remains at large. If you know anything that may assist police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

**Note: Mugshots for West and Brown are not available at this time**

