Robbery, murder suspects found hiding in attic

The two men who police say shot and killed a man on Dec. 18 were found hiding together in an attic, according to Memphis Police Department.

Bardomiano Perez Hernandez, 33, was killed during a robbery on Yale Drive a week before Christmas. His body was not discovered until on Feb. 5.

Mardracus West, 19, and Earl Brown, 20, are now charged with first-degree murder in Hernandez's death.

"Sad because he was there for a long time, without us knowing that he was there," Hernandez' ex-girlfriend Maris Morales said.

According to a police affidavit, West admitted he demanded money from Hernandez and two other people, who were inside a van on Yale Drive. The three people inside the van then threw beer cans at West; that's when West said he opened fire.

Two of the people inside the van escaped, but Hernandez was not so lucky.

Weeks after Hernandez was killed, controversy came to light. MPD said it discovered Hernandez's body still in the back of the van he was in when the robbery and shooting happened.

Up until that point, nobody with MPD, the towing company, or the impound lot noticed the body, which appeared to be in plain sight in the back of the van.

West and Brown also face charges of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of attempted especially aggravated robbery.

West is also charged with employing a gun during a dangerous felony. He has a history of criminal charges in Shelby County. Records show he's been charged five different times for crimes that vary from theft and robbery to drug possession.

In February 2017, a police affidavit said West was with a group of men when they allegedly beat a man, kicking him in his head, and stealing his watch and wallet.

Brown previously just had misdemeanor charges for driving without a license and not wearing a seat belt.

Jose Salazar is helping raise money for Pablo Caster's medical bills. Caster was shot four times in this armed robbery captured by a security camera.

"I was surprised. I was amazed at the things that are going on. It's just unbelievable," Salazar said.

Supporters of Caster will be watching to see how the latest charges against West and Brown play out.

"There's a lot of things that aren't clear to me that I would like to be explained," Salazar said.

A third suspect remains at large. If you know anything that may assist police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

