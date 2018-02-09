Johnson scores 22, No. 2 Miss State handles Florida 98-50

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Roshunda Johnson scored 22 points, Teaira McCowan notched her 17th double-double of the season and No. 2 Mississippi State stayed undefeated with a 98-50 victory at Florida on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs (25-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) never trailed, hitting three 3-pointers to open the game and doubling up Florida on the scoreboard by the end of the third quarter.

Victoria Vivians added 17 points for Mississippi State, and Morgan William chipped in with 15.

McCowan finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds, reaching double figures in both categories for the 13th time in the last 17 games.

It was the latest dominating performance for the Bulldogs, who were coming off a 14-point victory against South Carolina in a rematch of last year's national championship game. The Bulldogs lost the title game and look more than capable of getting another shot with a veteran team.

Coach Vic Schaefer has a stacked starting lineup that can play with - and beat - anyone in the country.

Florida (10-14, 2-9) is clearly a long ways away. The Gators kept it close early, but faded late in the second quarter. Mississippi State used a staggering, 34-5 run to turn a three-point game into a laugher.

The Bulldogs did whatever they wanted during the spurt, getting easy baskets off turnovers and finding players wide open for 3s. They hit 10 of 20 from behind the arc.

Funda Nakkasoglu led the Gators with 17 points, but also had six of the team's 23 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: Anything short of returning to the national championship game will be disappointing for the Bulldogs, who are using the loss to South Carolina in the title game as motivation this season.

Florida: Despite mounting losses, the Gators are showing signs of improvement in coach Cam Newbauer's first season. Coming off a two-point loss at No. 15 Missouri, Florida hung tough with the Bulldogs until Mississippi State took control late in the second quarter and turned a close game into a rout.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: Hosts Kentucky on Sunday.

Florida: Plays at No. 7 South Carolina on Sunday.

