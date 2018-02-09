No. 14 Texas A&M women hold Rebels to 13 in first half

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Chennedy Carter scored 20 of her 26 points in the first half when No. 14 Texas A&M held Mississippi to 13 in an 83-54 victory Thursday night.

Khaalia Hillsman added 16 points, Danni Williams 13 and Anriel Howard 11 with 14 rebounds for the Aggies (19-6, 8-3 SEC), who won for the fifth time in six games and handed Gary Blair, coach of the Aggies since 2003, his 350th win at Texas A&M.

Freshman Promise Taylor blocked 10 shots, setting the Rebels' single-game record that was held by Susan Byrd (7, 1993-94) and the all-time season mark with 71, surpassing Shawn Goff (67, 2007-08). Taylor also scored 14 points and had eight rebounds. Alissa Alston scored 17 to lead the Rebels (11-13, 1-11), who have lost eight straight.

Texas A&M led 48-13 at halftime with the Rebels held to 15 percent shooting. The Aggies' largest lead was 38 early in the fourth quarter.

