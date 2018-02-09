$50K reward offered for arrest of Lake Cormorant Post Office robber

U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 to catch the man who robbed the Lake Cormorant Post Office.

The robbery happened on February 5 at 5:25 p.m.

There is little information about the suspect, but investigators are looking for information on two vehicles that were spotted in the area at the time of the robbery: A late-model white Suburban/Yukon and a red/burgandy four-door Hyundai.

If you have any information that could assist in the investigation, call U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.