Graceland looking to hire workers at job fair

Elvis Presley's Graceland is looking to hire part-time, full-time, and seasonal workers.

They will host a job fair on Thursday, February 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Departments with available positions include merchandise, food and beverage, ticket office, security, tour operations, ecology and marketing.

The job fair will take place at Soundstage, which can be accessed through the Graceland Parking entrance on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Applicants are encouraged to wear business casual or business professional clothing.

You can click here to print an application in advance for use at the job fair.

