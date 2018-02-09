Hattiloo at the Library returns to Memphis

It's Black History Month and what better way to celebrate than with Hattiloo Theatre, the only freestanding Black repertory theatre in five surrounding states? The theatre is taking its very popular "Hattiloo at the Library" back to five Memphis Public Libraries.

The free traveling performances gives the youth in the greater Memphis community access to the theatre, an opportunity to meet and speak with the actors, and engage in interactive activities. Just because the programs are tailored towards the youth, all ages are invited to take part.

Here is a list of the 2018 performances.

Saturday, February 17 - 11 a.m. at the Frayser Library

Saturday, February 24 - 11 a.m. at the Cherokee Library

Saturday, March 3 - 2 p.m. at the Hollywood LibrarySaturday, March 10 - 11 a.m. at the Gaston Park Library

Saturday, March 17 - 2 p.m. at the Main branch, Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library

If you're seeking more information about this program, call 901.415.2843

