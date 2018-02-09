Smile! February is Children's Dental Health Month

Celebrate Children's Dental Health Month at The Children's Museum of Memphis.

Throughout the month of February, the museum will allow children to practice their dentistry skills, get a better understanding of flossing, brushing and tooth x-rays. The purpose of the event is to highlight the importance of good oral health.

The National Children's Dental Health Month campaign slogan for 2018, "Brush your teeth with fluoride toothpaste and clean between your teeth for a healthy smile."

The days will also be filled with fun crafts including a tooth puzzle.

