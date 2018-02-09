4-year-old among victims of carbon monoxide poisoning, sheriff's office says

Three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Shelby County, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Earle Farrell.

All of the victims are men: 2 adults and a 4-year-old.

MLGW crews found the bodies when they came to the home to restore power. The home apparently lost power sometime Thursday.

Investigators said one of the victims was found near the generator, which investigators believe was used to power the home during the power outage. The two other victims were found in different parts of the Belfast Drive home.

MLGW said it is not yet sure why the home lost power Thursday.

Tennessee Department of Health released a video on Twitter with a few tips on how to avoid carbon monoxide filling your home.

Warning signs of carbon monoxide poisoning include dizziness, headache, fatigue, weakness, confusion, nausea, and vomiting.

Carbon monoxide cannot be seen, smelled, heard, or detected.

Some ways you can prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Center for Disease Control and Prevention:

Do have your heating system, water heater and any other gas, oil, or coal burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year.

Do install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home and check or replace the battery when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall. If the detector sounds leave your home immediately and call 911.

Do seek prompt medical attention if you suspect CO poisoning and are feeling dizzy, light-headed, or nauseated.

Don't use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove, or other gasoline or charcoal-burning device inside your home, basement, or garage or near a window.

Don't run a car or truck inside a garage attached to your house, even if you leave the door open.

Don't burn anything in a stove or fireplace that isn't vented.

Don't heat your house with a gas oven.

Don't use a generator, pressure washer, or any gasoline-powered engine less than 20 feet from any window, door, or vent.

