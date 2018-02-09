MEM moves ahead with modernization project

Memphis International Airport is preparing for the next phase of its modernization project.

During the Concourse B construction, all airlines will operate out of the A and C Concourses.

Next month the airport will start taking bids for the work on Concourse B.

As part of the work, a new military lounge and mother's nursing rooms have opened near gates A-27 and C-8.

The modernization project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

