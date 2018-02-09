MEM moves ahead with modernization project - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MEM moves ahead with modernization project

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: MEM) (Source: MEM)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis International Airport is preparing for the next phase of its modernization project.

During the Concourse B construction, all airlines will operate out of the A and C Concourses.

Next month the airport will start taking bids for the work on Concourse B.

As part of the work, a new military lounge and mother's nursing rooms have opened near gates A-27 and C-8.

Learn more about the project here

The modernization project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly