TN bill looks to deregulate natural hair industry

Three men have been convicted in the retaliation shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in South Memphis three years ago.More >>
Three men have been convicted in the retaliation shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in South Memphis three years ago.More >>
Taking action and saving lives--that's the goal of a new Memphis initiative to better prepare the metro area for severe weather.More >>
Taking action and saving lives--that's the goal of a new Memphis initiative to better prepare the metro area for severe weather.More >>
Memphis International Airport is preparing for the next phase of its modernization project.More >>
Memphis International Airport is preparing for the next phase of its modernization project.More >>
A bill making its way through Tennessee General Assembly would make it so hairstylists would no longer need a license to work with natural hair.More >>
A bill making its way through Tennessee General Assembly would make it so hairstylists would no longer need a license to work with natural hair.More >>
Three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Shelby County, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Earle Farrell.More >>
Three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Shelby County, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Earle Farrell.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down an airport toilet because the emotional support rodent wasn't allowed to fly with her.More >>
A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down an airport toilet because the emotional support rodent wasn't allowed to fly with her.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that a child has died from the flu, the first this flu season in the state.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that a child has died from the flu, the first this flu season in the state.More >>
In so many classrooms across the state, students begin the day with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a carefully crafted lesson plan put together by teachers like Jason Broome.More >>
In so many classrooms across the state, students begin the day with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a carefully crafted lesson plan put together by teachers like Jason Broome.More >>
A large cave was discovered in a Williamson County neighborhood.More >>
A large cave was discovered in a Williamson County neighborhood.More >>