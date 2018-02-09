Graceland goes red, white, and blue to support USA Olympians

While thousands of American athletes are in South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Graceland is showing support in Memphis.

Every night until February 26, Graceland will be lit up red, white, and blue to support Team USA.

The Graceland Mansion is lit starting at sundown every evening.

You can show your support by watching the 2018 Winter Olympic Games

