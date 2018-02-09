3 men sentenced in retaliation murder of 7-year-old girl

Three men have been convicted in the retaliation shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in South Memphis three years ago.

Branden Brookins was sentenced to life plus 44 years, Carlos Stokes was sentenced to life plus 54 years, and Jordan Clayton was sentenced to life plus 46 years.

Investigators said the three men killed Kirsten Williams in April 2015 as she was playing in the front yard at her home.

Prosecutors say the 7-year-old was specifically targeted in retaliation for an earlier shooting.

