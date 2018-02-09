1 killed in double shooting off Macon Road - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Officers are investigating a double shooting near the intersection of Macon Road and Maria Street.

Police said one of the victims is dead, and the other was hospitalized in critical condition. 

