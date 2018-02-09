1 killed in double shooting off Macon Road

Officers are investigating a double shooting near the intersection of Macon Road and Maria Street.More >>
A Memphis police officer indicted for attempted rape and sexual battery has a history of being suspended by the force.More >>
The two men who police say shot and killed a man on Dec. 18 were found hiding together in an attic, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A bill making its way through Tennessee General Assembly would make it so hairstylists would no longer need a license to work with natural hair.More >>
While thousands of American athletes are in South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Graceland is showing support in Memphis.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
The deer was a 4.5-year-old male that died of natural causes and was reported to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
President Trump is "weighing his options" as he decides whether to release a classified memo drafted by Democrats concerning the Russia probe.More >>
"If you don't believe in miracles, there is one right here," Hannah Batchelor said, holding her 2-year-old son, Bradley, who's suffered more trauma than most people will in their entire lifetime.More >>
