Kingsbury High School student killed in double shooting

A high school boy was shot and killed Friday night as he was planning to go a big school event.

Memphis Police Department confirms that two people were shot at Macon Road and Maria Street, and one person said it’s tragic that a family now has to bury a teenager boy.

Instead of having a wonderful high school memory, a young 16-year-old boy who attended Kingsbury High School was killed by gunfire Friday night.

"They were all going to a homecoming game. We were all supposed to meet up. And I was on my way to drop her off. And before I could get over here, she received a call saying that you know her boyfriend had been shot and killed," Angela Payne, who knew the victim, said.

Payne's niece dated the victim. She declined to give us his name until his family is fully notified of his tragic, untimely death.

"Just shocked at all of this. This happened in a matter of minutes," Payne said.

Violence ripped away a young loved one.

"He was very sweet. Just puppy love--him and my niece. It's just crazy. Now he's not here. It's very very sad," Payne said.

The family on the scene was extremely emotional and declined to make any comment or say the boy's name.

According to numbers from MPD, so far in 2018 there have been 18 murders On the same date last year, there had been 20.

"He was too young. Another life taken too soon. And you know this crime has to stop. Innocent people are being killed every day. Taken too soon," Payne said.

Police have not made any arrests so far in this shooting.

There were security cameras nearby, but it’s unclear if there is any video of the incident that may help this investigation.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

