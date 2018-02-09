MPD: 2 Kingsbury High School students killed in double shooting

Memphis Police Department arrested a man who they said tried to lure a student into his vehicle.More >>
The City of Oxford has issued a precautionary boil water notice for all customers who receive water from the the city.More >>
A high school boy was shot and killed Friday night as he was planning to go a big school event.More >>
The National Weather Service out of Memphis released its monthly climate report for January 2018, and it showed that the Mid-South was cooler than normal for this time of the year.More >>
Could you jump in to help save someone's life in the event of an emergency? About 200 people showed up to a training session earlier today to learn proper bleeding control techniques.More >>
Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.More >>
Three times, Michelle Myers has gone to sleep with blinding headaches and woken up with different accents - Irish, Australian and British for the past couple years.More >>
According to the probable cause affidavit, officials were told by the young victim the Scott Elementary teacher "cupped" the student's privates and rubbed the student's buttocks, on three different occasions.More >>
With the exception of certain medicinal uses allowed by statute, “CBD” oil is illegal to possess or to be sold in retail stores.More >>
