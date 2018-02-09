Police investigate double shooting off Macon Road

Officers are investigating a double shooting near the intersection of Macon Road and Maria Street.

Witnesses on the scene said at least one of the victims is dead.

Memphis Police Department has not confirmed any details about the shooting. However, multiple police cars and ambulances are in the area.

