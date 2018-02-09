5 Great Things: Black Panther screening, Hollywood help, John Ce - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

5 Great Things: Black Panther screening, Hollywood help, John Cena prom-posal

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
John Cena (L) and Emily and Warren (R) (Source: WMC Action News 5) John Cena (L) and Emily and Warren (R) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

This week's 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South run the gamut from the arts to sports.

Former NBA player treats Memphis kids to free screening of Black Panther

Former NBA star and current Shelby County Schools radio personality John Best is making sure Memphis students see the new Black Panther's movie. He bought out all the seats Malco Paradiso for a one-day free screening.

Memphis artist uses platform to highlight Black History Month

Several Memphis artists are bringing their talents and passions together during Black History Month with an art show later this month called Black Art-Ish.    

Spaceman gets help from Hollywood

Arkansas inventor Brian Winford, or Spaceman, got help from actress Erika Christensen and her Memphis-native boyfriend with a GoFundMe page after he lost everything in a fire.

Memphis coach helps student athletes practice for ACT

Fairley High School football coach Gene Robinson helps athletes on the field and gives athletes free ACT prep tutoring.

Mid-South teen enlists John Cena to tag team prom-posal

WWE Superstar Jon Cena tag-teamed with a Munford High teen on a prom-posal for one very special young man.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.?

Powered by Frankly