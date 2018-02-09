5 Great Things: Black Panther screening, Hollywood help, John Cena prom-posal

This week's 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South run the gamut from the arts to sports.



Former NBA star and current Shelby County Schools radio personality John Best is making sure Memphis students see the new Black Panther's movie. He bought out all the seats Malco Paradiso for a one-day free screening.



Several Memphis artists are bringing their talents and passions together during Black History Month with an art show later this month called Black Art-Ish.



Arkansas inventor Brian Winford, or Spaceman, got help from actress Erika Christensen and her Memphis-native boyfriend with a GoFundMe page after he lost everything in a fire.

Fairley High School football coach Gene Robinson helps athletes on the field and gives athletes free ACT prep tutoring.

WWE Superstar Jon Cena tag-teamed with a Munford High teen on a prom-posal for one very special young man.

