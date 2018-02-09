Officer indicted for attempted rape has history of suspensions

A Memphis police officer indicted for attempted rape and sexual battery has a history of being suspended by the force.

Bradley Henthorne, 36, joined the Memphis Police Department in 2009.

Since then, he's been suspended for eight days for various offenses.

According to records in Henthorne's personnel file, in February of 2012 Henthorne left his service weapon unsecured in a bag in the men's locker room at the Airways police station. MPD suspended him for two days.

Then in September of 2013, he was caught sleeping in a cemetery while on duty. Records show he tried to cover his tracks by making up incidents on his log sheet. For that, MPD suspended him four days.

On two other occasions, his "personal digital assistant" was run over and he forgot to show up for someone's court case. He got one-day suspensions for each of those incidents.

Now, he faces the most serious charges in his career: indicted for attempting to rape an acquaintance at her home in January. He also faces an aggravated sexual battery charge.

Henthorne has paid his $25,000 bond.

No court date has been set yet.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.