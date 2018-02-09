Dog attacks boy and woman who tried to rescue him

WARNING: The end of this story contains graphic images that may be disturbing to some.

Two people are recovering after being attacked by a pit bull mix.

An 11-year-old Southaven boy is at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with severe injuries to his leg after the dog attacked him.

"I came out and looked, the little boy was in the driveway and the dog was on him,” neighbor Rickey Dowty said. “I thought they were playing."

The part-Labrador, part-pit bull dog that attacked the boy belonged to a neighbor.

"I heard somebody holler, ‘help me,’” Dowty said.

Dowty ran outside again to see Kinlea Barnes, who lives next door, trying to help the boy.

"The lady that lives her had done grabbed the dog by the collar and was walking him to their side door,” Dowty said.

Then the dog attacked the Barnes, leaving her with severe bites on her arms and legs that required quite a few stitches.

The 11-year-old she saved had severe injuries.

"He was in bad shape,” Dowty said. “It tore his leg from here down. It messed him up."

Southaven Animal control confiscated the dog.

"We picked him up after the incident and we will hold him until we go to court and we'll let the court decide," said Perry Mason with Southaven Animal Control.

Mason said Southaven has vicious dog and dog running at large ordinances.

This is not the first time the dog has gone after someone. Dowty said the family just got the dog back two weeks ago after it went after a neighbor down the street.

"He was up in his yard,” Dowty said. “The dog ran in the yard and pinned him up in the yard and he was hitting him with a hammer to get the dog off."

The dog's owner did not want to talk.

WMC Action News 5 was told the boy is in a lot of pain. His leg is swollen, and doctors are worried about nerve damage at this point.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.