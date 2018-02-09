Teens, adults with special needs get prom experience with 'Night to Shine'

It was an amazing night for some even more amazing people.

Union Avenue Baptist Church of Midtown Memphis was just one of 540 churches around the world who participated in Tim Tebow Foundation's "Night to Shine."

Teens and older adults with special needs were given an unforgettable prom night experience.

They got all dressed up, danced the night away, and even walked the red carpet!

