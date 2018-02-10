Pregnant teen delivers baby after being shot on I-40, baby in cr - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Pregnant teen delivers baby after being shot on I-40, baby in critical condition

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A pregnant teen was shot while driving on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

MPD said the 19-year-old victim was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is now non-critical. However, she delivered her baby, and the baby is in critical condition.

The shooting occurred when a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala with two or three men inside approached the victim's vehicle. One of the suspects fired a shot towards the victim, striking the 19-year-old.

One of the suspects is described as a man with medium complexion wearing an orange hoodie. 

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

