Pregnant teen delivers baby after being shot on I-40, baby in critical condition

A pregnant teen was shot while driving on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

MPD said the 19-year-old victim was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is now non-critical. However, she delivered her baby, and the baby is in critical condition.

The shooting occurred when a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala with two or three men inside approached the victim's vehicle. One of the suspects fired a shot towards the victim, striking the 19-year-old.

One of the suspects is described as a man with medium complexion wearing an orange hoodie.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

