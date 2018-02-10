Teen shot on I-40 near Raleigh

Memphis Police Department are investigating a shooting on the interstate.

The shooting occurred on I-40 near the Austin Peay exit around midnight Saturday

The victims were driving when a black or blue Chevy Impala approached and fired shots into the victim's car.

A 19-year-old woman was shot and is now in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police say there were two or three males in the car with suspect.

No other suspect information is available at this time.

