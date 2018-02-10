City of Oxford issues precautionary boil water notice

A pregnant teen was shot while driving on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A pregnant teen was shot while driving on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The City of Oxford has issued a precautionary boil water notice for all customers who receive water from the the city.More >>
The City of Oxford has issued a precautionary boil water notice for all customers who receive water from the the city.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man who they said tried to lure a student into his vehicle.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man who they said tried to lure a student into his vehicle.More >>
A high school boy was shot and killed Friday night as he was planning to go a big school event.More >>
A high school boy was shot and killed Friday night as he was planning to go a big school event.More >>
It was an amazing night for some even more amazing people.More >>
It was an amazing night for some even more amazing people.More >>
Two people are recovering after being attacked by a Pitbull mix. An 11-year-old Southaven boy is at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with severe injuries to his leg after the dog attacked him.More >>
Two people are recovering after being attacked by a Pitbull mix. An 11-year-old Southaven boy is at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with severe injuries to his leg after the dog attacked him.More >>
City officials posted the first report around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.More >>
City officials posted the first report around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.More >>
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.More >>