City of Oxford issues precautionary boil water notice

The City of Oxford has issued a precautionary boil water notice for all customers who receive water from the the city.

The notice is self-imposed following a water main break.

The Mississippi Department of Health will be testing water samples provided by the city.

Officials hope to have the notice lifted on Tuesday, but still urge customers to be cautious.

Until the precautionary notice is lifted, customers are advised to boil all water for one minute before using for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes or fruits and vegetables. Do not use ice made from recent tap water.

