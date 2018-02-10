Rev. Jesse Jackson arrives in Memphis

A civil rights legend made his way to the Bluff City this weekend.More >>
A civil rights legend made his way to the Bluff City this weekend.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man who they said tried to lure a student into his vehicle.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man who they said tried to lure a student into his vehicle.More >>
A pregnant teen was shot while driving on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A pregnant teen was shot while driving on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The City of Oxford has issued a precautionary boil water notice for all customers who receive water from the the city.More >>
The City of Oxford has issued a precautionary boil water notice for all customers who receive water from the the city.More >>
A high school boy was shot and killed Friday night as he was planning to go a big school event.More >>
A high school boy was shot and killed Friday night as he was planning to go a big school event.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
City officials posted the first report around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.More >>
City officials posted the first report around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.More >>
Two people are recovering after being attacked by a Pitbull mix. An 11-year-old Southaven boy is at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with severe injuries to his leg after the dog attacked him.More >>
Two people are recovering after being attacked by a Pitbull mix. An 11-year-old Southaven boy is at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with severe injuries to his leg after the dog attacked him.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
Born 42 years ago in Myrtle Beach, Kerry Kurtz Tucker was adopted shortly after her birth. She had what she describes as a “lovely” life with her adoptive parents, but now, she is searching for information on her birth family.More >>
Born 42 years ago in Myrtle Beach, Kerry Kurtz Tucker was adopted shortly after her birth. She had what she describes as a “lovely” life with her adoptive parents, but now, she is searching for information on her birth family.More >>