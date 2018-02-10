Rev. Jesse Jackson arrives in Memphis

A civil rights legend made his way to the Bluff City this weekend.

WMC Action News 5 was at the Memphis International Airport this morning as Reverend Jesse Jackson arrived in Memphis.

He's here to celebrate Black History Month and talk about several important issues including voter registration, the recent closing of two local Kroger grocery stores, and quality healthcare.

"When you make less than $15 an hour, and they take away affordable healthcare on the one hand and tuition cost is raised on the other hand, it sinks a different hole for working poor people," Jackson said.

Reverend Jackson has a busy weekend ahead. He'll speak at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, tour the million-dollar renovations at Collins Chapel Connection Hospital, and host a community town hall forum at Mount Pisgah C.M.E Church.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.