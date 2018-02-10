Memphians participate in Stop the Bleed training session

Could you jump in to help save someone's life in the event of an emergency?

About 200 people showed up to a training session earlier today to learn proper bleeding control techniques.

The whole point of Saturday's class was to help people like know what to do and perhaps save lives, especially during times of crisis before first responders show up.

The training session was all part of a national initiative called "Stop the Bleed."

"This was wonderful; I came out and learned a lot--learned how to apply the tourniquet," Memphis native Mark Bouie said.

"I really came here to drop my cousin off, and I decided I think I should do this too," 7-year-old Maliah Chalmers said.

Physicians, nurses, and dozens of Memphians got hands on training.

The event was held at Southwest Tennessee Community College Macon Cove Campus, and it was put on by Regional One Health.

"Applying compression when needed, applying a tourniquet if needed, and packing the wound,"Dr. Peter Fisher with Regional Medical Center said. "The number one cause of preventable death in trauma is someone bleeding to death."

Chalmers, 7, wants to be ready in case she ever has to step in.

"You can save their life from dying, that's why it's so important," she said.

And for Mark Bouie, it's something he hopes to teach others on his job.

"We're going to bring this to our foster parents to teach them how to potentially save a life," he said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.