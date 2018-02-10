Memphians participate in Stop the Bleed training session

Could you jump in to help save someone's life in the event of an emergency? About 200 people showed up to a training session earlier today to learn proper bleeding control techniques.More >>
Could you jump in to help save someone's life in the event of an emergency? About 200 people showed up to a training session earlier today to learn proper bleeding control techniques.More >>
A civil rights legend made his way to the Bluff City this weekend.More >>
A civil rights legend made his way to the Bluff City this weekend.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man who they said tried to lure a student into his vehicle.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man who they said tried to lure a student into his vehicle.More >>
A pregnant teen was shot while driving on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A pregnant teen was shot while driving on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The City of Oxford has issued a precautionary boil water notice for all customers who receive water from the the city.More >>
The City of Oxford has issued a precautionary boil water notice for all customers who receive water from the the city.More >>
Amtrak will likely end up paying crash victims' legal claims with public money _ even if investigators find a private railroad at fault.More >>
Amtrak will likely end up paying crash victims' legal claims with public money _ even if investigators find a private railroad at fault.More >>
Two people are recovering after being attacked by a Pitbull mix. An 11-year-old Southaven boy is at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with severe injuries to his leg after the dog attacked him.More >>
Two people are recovering after being attacked by a Pitbull mix. An 11-year-old Southaven boy is at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with severe injuries to his leg after the dog attacked him.More >>
Police say a stranger spanked a man's 2-year-old son at a grocery store in Georgia when the toddler kept asking his dad for a candy bar.More >>
Police say a stranger spanked a man's 2-year-old son at a grocery store in Georgia when the toddler kept asking his dad for a candy bar.More >>
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.More >>
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.More >>