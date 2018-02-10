January proved to be cooler than normal for Mid-South

The National Weather Service out of Memphis released its monthly climate report for January 2018, and it showed that the Mid-South was cooler than normal for this time of the year.

When it comes to our average climate, January is usually the coldest month of the year for Memphis and the Mid-South, and as we pushed through January of 2018, the trend continued.

Temperatures were well below normal, and Memphis saw the largest departure from climatological normal.

For the month of January, Memphis on average has a temperature of 41.2 degrees. Well, for January of 2018, that average temperature was 3.8 degrees from normal sitting at 37.4 degrees. The maximum high for the month was 68 degrees which occurred on Jan. 21. While the coldest temperate we saw last month was 7 degrees which occurred on Jan. 17.

Looking at our precipitation totals, we were slightly above normal for rain but above average for snowfall.

When it comes to rain, we saw 4.02 inches of rain in Memphis which was 0.04 inches of rain above normal.

When it comes to snow, we were about 0.6 inches above our normal snowfall of 1.9 inches. We saw 2.5 inches of snow during January of 2018 with the maximum snow depth of 2.0 inches.

Overall, the first month of 2018 proved to be cooler than normal for the Mid-South when it comes to temperatures. Precipitation was near normal with snowfall above average. It will be interesting to see how the remainder of the year plays out climate wise for 2018.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.