Award-winning journalist Ben Watson dies at 63

Longtime former WMC reporter/anchor Ben Watson suffered a massive heart attack in Memphis last Wednesday night, February 7. He was 63 years old.

Paramedics restored Watson’s pulse but his heart suffered severe damage, his son, Benjamin Watson, a WSB Television/Atlanta photographer, said.

The family was assembled at ICU at St Francis Hospital where Watson was pronounced dead.

“The last gift my father gave was the gift of life,” the younger Watson said. “My father was an organ donor.”

Ben Watson attended Central Michigan University and went to work at Channel 8 in Grand Rapids, MI in the early 1980s. Watson was hired by WMC News Director Mason Granger in 1986 as a General Assignment Reporter and that began a long running love affair between the reporter and the city he covered.

“My father loved Memphis and Memphis loved him,” said Benjamin Watson who grew up visiting his father at WMC, examining his scripts and learning the ropes of the news business.

“That newsroom is my home as well,” Benjamin Watson said. A man of enduring faith, Ben Watson was a member of COGIC Temple of Deliverance.

“The strong sense of faith my father had came through his demeanor that anyone could see,” said Benjamin Watson.

Arrangements for Ben Watson are incomplete but are expected to be announced this week.

