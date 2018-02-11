Millington man gets behind Walmart gun counter, loads 2 shotguns before arrest

A man got behind the gun counter at a Walmart and loaded two shotguns with rounds before officers took him into custody, according to Millington Police Department.

The incident happened at the Millington Walmart off Highway 51 around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspect, 29-year-old Larry Hobock, was behind the gun counter and had removed three 12-gauge shotguns from the case.

Millington PD said Hobock had removed trigger locks from two of the shotguns and was attempting to remove the third when he was confronted by officers.

Two of the shotguns were loaded with three rounds of ammunition each.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

Hobock is charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on $250,000 bond.

Police said the case is still under investigation and additional charges may be added.

