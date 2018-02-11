Rev. Jesse Jackson addresses national issues at Memphis church

Less than 2-months away from MLK50, Rev. Jesse Jackson made his way to Memphis this weekend, speaking at several churches for Black History Month.

Rev. Jackson said he remember can April 4, 1968 like it was yesterday, but he said the fight must continue.

"It was so quick, it was so fast, it was so traumatic, and his life was over," Jackson said. "Our challenge today is not just to admire Dr. King, but to follow him."

WMC Action News 5 was there Sunday morning as Rev. Jackson told the congregation at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church there is still more to be done.

"He would be so displeased with such racial glorification--white race skin worship. He was fighting for a multiracial, multicultural one big team America," he said.

Jackson was also in town to address several key issues like voter registration, the recent closing of two Memphis Kroger grocery stores, and quality healthcare.

He said he wants to see more done for the working poor. Now, as thousands of people will likely pack Memphis for MLK50, Rev. Jackson wants all of us to work to keep King's dream alive.

