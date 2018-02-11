MPD: Man charged with attempted murder for shooting 2 in Edge District

A man was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder stemming from a fight in the Edge District on Dec. 3, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder stemming from a fight in the Edge District on Dec. 3, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Longtime former WMC reporter/anchor Ben Watson suffered a massive heart attack in Memphis last Wednesday night, February 7.More >>
Less than 2-months away from MLK50, Rev. Jesse Jackson made his way to Memphis this weekend, speaking at several churches for Black History Month.More >>
A man got behind the gun counter at a Walmart and loaded two shotguns with rounds before officers took him into custody, according to Millington Police Department.More >>
The City of Oxford has issued a precautionary boil water notice for all customers who receive water from the the city.More >>
Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
Russian news reports say a passenger airline has crashed in the Moscow region.More >>
When she got her grade back, it was a zero. The professor argued Australia was not a real country, but a continent.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.More >>