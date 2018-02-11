MPD: Man charged with attempted murder for shooting 2 in Edge District

A man was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder stemming from a fight in the Edge District on Dec. 3, according to Memphis Police Department.

Jerry Edwards, 21, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Edwards was at The Den on Marshall Avenue near the intersection of Monroe when a fight erupted, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses told MPD that they saw Edwards in the fight and later get into a dark-colored SUV with all the windows down and fire shots towards two victims, Kobee Greer and Antonique Miles.

Greer was struck in the shoulder, and Miles was struck in the calf.

Edwards was later positively identified in a photo lineup.

On that same night, Jonathan Booker, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed after a fight broke out at The Den.

Edwards is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.