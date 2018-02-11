'He took her from me:' Sister of slain Kingsbury student wants killer caught

The family members of two Kingsbury High School students who were shot and killed Friday are trying to remember the good memories during this tragic time.

Dan'iqua Reed said what she'll remember the most about her 17-year-old sister Audrea Reed was how happy she was.

"Even in your darkest moments, she would make you feel alive again. She would bring out the happiness and joy. She could stop traffic with the brightness she showed people," she said.

But Dan'iqua will never get to see Audrea's infectious smile or watch her do what she loved--playing basketball--again.

The Kingbury High School senior was gunned down Friday along with a former member of the football team who recently graduated--18-year-old Nicholas Millican.

"I didn't even get to say goodbye. I didn't get say I love you. I didn't get a chance to do any of that because he took her from me and that hurts," Dan'iqua.

"He" is the man seen riding a bike with a backpack on surveillance video released by Memphis Police Department.

Investigators believe that man shot and killed both teenagers. They said this suspect allegedly followed the victims on the bicycle and tried to talk to a girl. Millican intervened, according to police, and that's when the suspect opened fire.

"She took my heart, emotionally, when she died. When I saw her body, her chest rise and fall for the last time, my heart died with her," Dan'iqua said.

She said arresting this man may bring her family justice, but it won't bring her closure because what he took from her can never be replaced.

"I don't wish anything bad upon you, all I want is for you to get found and for you to serve the time. And even then they still won't fill the whole in my heart or my family's," Dan'iqua said.

MPD is asking anyone with information in this double homicide to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

