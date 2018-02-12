Grizzlies coach Bickerstaff gets $25,000 fine from NBA

NEW YORK (AP) - Memphis Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing inappropriate comments toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner after an ejection.

The NBA announced the fine on Friday.

Bickerstaff was ejected with 7:41 remaining in the Grizzlies' 92-88 home loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

