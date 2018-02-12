Vandals tag walls where art was mistakenly painted over

Days after Memphis murals were mistakenly painted over, the walls were covered in graffiti.

The walls near Midtown were laced with profanity and inflammatory messages toward Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

The city said miscommunication caused them to paint over the approved volunteer art project.

Paint Memphis Executive Director Karen Golightly said the murals, located across the Willett Street underpass, were valued at $30,000.

