Man wanted for stealing car with child inside

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who stole a car with a child inside.

Police said a man stole a 2015 Chevy Cruze at around 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

The car was left running unattended with a 6-year-old child who was left alone while his mother went inside a store.

The child was found unharmed several blocks away within minutes.

The man has not yet been captured.

If you know anything that could assist with his arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

