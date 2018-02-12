MS bill banning smoking in cars with children fails

Mississippi lawmakers are having a hard time passing a bill that would protect children from secondhand smoke.

The bill that was recently killed would have made it a misdemeanor for an adult to smoke in a vehicle with a child under the age of six.

Advocates said these laws are needed, but they have an idea why it's so hard for lawmakers to get it passed.

"The tobacco industry would be against something like this is because it would infringe on an individuals rights," Sandra Shelson of Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi said.

According to the National Institute of Health, more than 150,000 children in the U.S. younger than 18 develop bronchitis and pneumonia as a result of secondhand smoke.

