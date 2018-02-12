Man hit when shots fired into car during robbery

A man is in the hospital after being shot several times Sunday night.

The shooting happened on Ridgeway Road near Mt. Moriah near midnight.

Investigators said the victim was being dropped off when a car full of people pulled up and tried to rob him.

When the man didn't comply, shots were fired.

The victims were able to pull off but were stopped by police when officers realized one of the men had been shot.

No arrests have been made at this time.

