Fast food workers plan strike for higher wages

Memphis will be one of roughly two dozen cities where a protest from fast food workers is expected Monday.

Workers plan to walk out of McDonald's on Union Avenue on Monday afternoon.

The main goal of the protest is to fight for $15 an hour--what they call a living wage. They are also asking for more union rights.

Some employers oppose the wage increase. They claim with high wages comes an increase in producing goods, which can lead to an increase in costs to customers.

The protests come 50 years to the day that Memphis sanitation workers went on strike for higher wages and union rights after two workers, Echol Cole and Robert Walker, were crushed by a trash compactor.

After the protests, there will be a march at 4 p.m. from Clayborn Temple to city hall--the same route the sanitation workers took 50 years ago.

