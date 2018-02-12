TN lawmakers want Bible courses in schools

Tennessee lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow the state Department of Education to post course curriculum about the Bible on its website.

The measure would require the department to let schools know the courses are available and what it would take to implement it into the curriculum.

As introduced, requires the department of education to make available on its website Bible course curriculums that may be adopted by an LEA; requires the department to notify each LEA in writing, no later than July 1 of each year, that LEAs may provide an elective Bible course and to inform each LEA of the methods available for adopting an elective Bible course curriculum.

The courses would be elective.

A hearing on the bill is set for Wednesday.

Senators Sabi Kumar (R-Springfield) and Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) are sponsoring the bill.

